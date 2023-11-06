Supermarket Celebrates Local Employment And Sustainability With Third Store In Palma

By John Ensor • Updated: 06 Nov 2023 • 11:52

Photo: New Aldi Supermarket in Palma Credit: Aldi_es/X

ALDI has confirmed its commitment to the Balearic Islands with the grand opening of its third supermarket in Palma, its 13th store in the Balearic Islands.

Located at Calle de Uruguay, the new ALDI brings a substantial retail space of over 1,100 square metres and has provided employment for a team of 16 individuals, reinforcing its investment in the local community, writes Economia de Mallorca.

Gerard Ochogavias, who leads ALDI’s expansion efforts in the region, shared his enthusiasm about the opening, ‘We are very happy to inaugurate our third supermarket in Palma with which we bring our purchasing option closer to residents.’

Supermarket Promotes Employment

He highlighted the strategic importance of the Balearic Islands to ALDI’s growth plans and confirmed the intention to continue increasing the number of stores and sustaining quality job opportunities.

The recent expansion in Palma is a part of ALDI’s strategic growth in the Balearic Islands for 2023. The chain has launched three establishments on the islands this year, including new locations in Can Picafort, Mallorca, last March, and a debut store in Mao on the island of Menorca.

ALDI’s new Palma store offers customers close to 2,000 high-quality products, with a strong emphasis on own-brand items, which make up 86 per cent of the store’s products. Additionally, over 80 per cent of the products are of Spanish origin, showcasing ALDI’s support for Spanish suppliers, including those from the Balearic Islands.

In line with its commitment to affordability, ALDI works with over 400 national suppliers to maintain low prices. The store regularly reviews its processes and builds long-standing, trust-based relationships with its suppliers.

To celebrate the store’s opening, ALDI is providing approximately 30 deals on essential and fresh products, with promotions on local delicacies a highlight.

Sustainable Supermarket

The supermarket is also dedicated to sustainability and energy efficiency. The new store operates with eco-friendly LED lighting, and automated systems to prevent food wastage, and uses CO2 as a refrigerant gas—a more sustainable choice. Furthermore, ALDI is planning the integration of solar panels to bolster its environmental initiatives.

Open from Monday to Saturday, the new ALDI in Palma invites customers to experience a blend of value and quality, encapsulating the retailer’s commitment to sustainable growth and community support in Mallorca.