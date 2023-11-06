Three chefs From Mallorca Aim To Be National Tapas Champion

By John Ensor • Updated: 06 Nov 2023 • 20:24

Photo: Tamara Lumbreras’ pincho: ‘Eclair mundano’ Credit: cnpinchosvII/Instagram

Mallorca’s gastronomic expertise dazzled Valladolid today as three of Mallorca’s culinary maestros impressed at the National Tapas Championship.

On Monday, November, 6, Igor Rodriguez, Tamara Lumbreras, and Andres Moreno, stepped into the spotlight for the National Tapas Champion 2023 finale . These chefs, each a beacon of Mallorca’s vibrant food scene, are poised to present their innovative tapas to discerning judges in a high-stakes showdown of flavour and creativity according to Diario de Mallorca.

The Chef’s Presentations

Chef Igor Rodriguez, president of the TaPalma jury and culinary virtuoso at Palma’s El Bandarra, presented his mouth-watering masterpiece, the ‘Alos Blut’, at 5:35 pm today.

This dish, a celebration of Mallorca’s rustic fare, features a takoyaki-style skewer, immersed in a hearty brut arros broth, paired with boneless meat, and crowned with a fried mint leaf, symbolizing Rodriguez’s reverence for traditional island cuisine while embracing global techniques.

Not to be outdone, an hour later, Tamara Lumbreras, recent Tapa Fusion Food Award victor and Ocre’s culinary artist, will present the ‘Eclair mundano’.

This innovative creation reimagines the typical Mallorcan palo, injecting it with a smoked eel mousse intertwined with sobrasada kimchi, and finished with a tea-infused cream cheese and crunchy corn topping – a true testament to her avant-garde approach to tapas.

Adding to the trio, Andres Moreno, the force behind Bocana’s menu, will showcase his ‘Panallet de Sobrassada de Mallorca’ – an ingenious interpretation of the traditional Mallorcan sweet.

Moreno’s version, however, ventures into savoury territory, skillfully blending almond paste with local black pork sobrasada, hand-rolled into balls, and encrusted with pine nuts – a nod to Mallorca’s pastoral culinary heritage.

Tapas Champ To Be Crowned On Wednesday

As the competition heats up, these three chefs are not merely competing for individual glory but are representing Mallorca’s gastronomic culture, underpinning each creation with the island’s storied culinary history and contemporary zest.

With the results awaited on Wednesday, Mallorca holds its breath, hoping for its local talents to bring home the national title, further cementing the island’s reputation as a hub of innovative and delectable cuisine.