Vélez-Málaga at the World Travel Market 2023 in London

By Chris King • Updated: 06 Nov 2023 • 20:24

Image from the World Travel Market 2023 in London. Credit: X@AytoVLZ

THE mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, attended the World Travel Market 2023 in London this Monday, November 6.

Accompanied by deputy mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia, they presented the municipality’s tourist offerings. A diverse and sunny coastline of almost 22 km was highlighted, along with Vélez-Málaga’s distinction of having four blue flags.

As reported in a statement, they attended the fair representing the 31 municipalities of the Costa del Sol’s Axarquía region. The diversity and attractions of the whole region were presented.

Projects and initiatives that are being developed to improve the competitiveness and positioning of Velez-Malaga in the travel market were also revealed.

British tourists provide the biggest number of international visitors in winter

In terms of cities from which information is sought by people wishing to fly to Malaga Airport, mainly between the months of September, October, November and December, London occupies first spot.

The British, who represent the main outbound tourist market apart from national tourists, mainly book their holiday packages online, via tour operators.

Along with the other 30 municipalities in the Axarquia region, Vélez-Málaga sells its charms through the region’s official websites incorporating the use of a QR code.

New technologies and digitalisation are key to work in the international market and the municipality is following the new trends.

The World Travel Market fair is a very important event

London’s International Tourism Fair is one of the most important in Europe, and Vélez-Málaga is exhibiting all of its potential, including positioning the region as a family destination.

According to the ‘Tourist Statistical Data Report for the Axarquía region from June to August 2023’, the British market heads the number of international tourists to visit Axarquía.

In the months of June, July and August, a total of 43,847 visitors were registered. That accounted for 18.7 per cent of the total visitors to the region, with an average stay of four days per person.

Vélez-Málaga will take advantage of this important window in London to show the world exactly what the region has to offer visitors for 365 days of the year.