By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 06 Nov 2023 • 12:51
Why Europeans move to Spain. Image: Niamh Eades.
As part of the ongoing series, we spoke to 24-year-old Niamh Eades who left the UK as a youngster to move to Alicante.
As a wide-eyed five-year-old in 2004, Niamh bid farewell to her Derbyshire roots and embarked on a thrilling adventure with her parents to a tiny Spanish village north of Alicante.
“I can remember being really excited about the move because a promise had been made, the promise of a horse. My passion for these majestic creatures had ignited long before, and this move was a dream come true,” she confirmed.
Niamh underwent a transformation, from British school desks to Spanish classrooms, armed with a three-month intensive Spanish course.
These were the foundational steps of a life that would lead Niamh to Alicante University, where she pursued a degree in computer engineering.
Today, she finds herself navigating the data streams of a media company as a data analyst.
It seems Niamh’s childhood dream never waned as she confirms: “I share my world with two horses and two ponies among other rescue animals.”
When asked about any challenges of living in Spain, Niamh confesses, “Being a horse owner in Spain (legally) is a nightmare, but worth every hurdle.”
“And, what makes it all worthwhile is the weather, which is a bonus for animal lovers who spend most of their time outdoors.”
When asked if there was anything about Blighty that Niamh misses, she confirmed: “I miss the London musical theatre scene, but Madrid’s theatre scene has witnessed a remarkable evolution in the past five years.”
“Still, the quirkiest discovery I’ve made about Spanish life is the need to eat popcorn while watching musicals.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.