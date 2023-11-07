Benalmádena Marina: a top priority

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 8:13

Benalmadena Marina

Benalmadena is taking part in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London with the Port as one of its main attractions and its new Revitalisation Plan, together with the €4.5 million investment package planned with the aim of making it a reference point in Andalucia and one of the best marinas in Europe.

The Mayor of Benalmadena, Juan Antonio Lara, has stressed the need to revitalise the image of the Marina, accompanied by an ambitious plan to fill its facilities at key times of the year when there is a lower influx of visitors.

The objective pursued by the Town Hall, together with Tourism Costa del Sol and Puerto Deportivo, is to increase the number of visitors to its facilities and surroundings, reactivate the commercial and restaurant areas, create a gastronomic and cultural programme with its own character that reinforces the new image of Puerto Marina as a place for family leisure.

These investments include the connection with the Paseo Marítimo Virgen del Carmen, the creation of the Instituto de Formación Profesional del Mar, the reform and extension of the Nautical Centre, the increase in space for the municipal schools, the reform of the nautical sports dock and the creation of a new dock to make the children’s sports area independent from the main entrance and the remodelling of the club areas.

The Mayor has insisted that the Port must take a leading role in all the tourism fairs because, “it responds to the commitment made by this new government team, to make the Port a top priority”.