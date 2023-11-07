By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 9:53

Benidorm Fancy Dress: Painting the Town in Vibrant Colours. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

The annual ‘Fancy Dress Benidorm’ is set to transform the streets of Rincon de Loix on Thursday, November 16.

The tradition of the Fancy Dress Party has been lighting up the streets of Benidorm for 33 years.

It all began as an idea from local businessman Manuel Nieto and has since grown into possibly the largest costume party in Europe.

Only four times has it been interrupted: twice due to the pandemic and another two times because of inclement weather.

Jesus Carrobles, the Councillor for Events expressed his excitement for this event, stating that it has become a reference and is expected to draw around 40,000 participants, all decked out in their vibrant costumes, adding a burst of colour to the city.

He warmly welcomed everyone to Benidorm, highlighting that the celebration takes place during a low season, providing a significant boost to attract visitors to the city.

Carrobles also revealed that 51 establishments and over thirty floats have already confirmed their participation in the grand parade and each year, the festival extends its reach into Friday and Saturday with a host of events and shows organised by leisure establishments.

The councillor also confirmed there will be traffic cuts which will be announced in advance, and mentioned that the parade is set to kick off around 3:00.PM.