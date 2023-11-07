Bicentenary Event Unites Cartagena in Tribute

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 22:21

Honouring General Torrijos: A Bicentenary Commemoration in Cartagena Images: Cartagena Town Hall

ON Sunday, November 5, approximately sixty people gathered to commemorate the bicentenary of the Defence of Cartagena by General Torrijos. The event took place in the courtyard of the Historical Military Museum of Cartagena, near the Municipal Archive. The commemoration featured a dramatization of this historic event, presented by the Malaga Association Torrijos 1831. The event began at 10:00 AM, and it was open to the public until the seating capacity was reached.

Historical Commemoration

In attendance at the event was the Culture Councillor, Nacho Jáudenes, who presented the association with a commemorative plaque inscribed with the words: ‘The City of Cartagena, to the Torrijos 1831 Association on the bicentenary of the Defence of the City. November 2023.’

Honoring General Torrijos

This event served as a testament to the historical ties that bind Cartagena to the Torrijos 1831 Association, which sought to honour the memory of General Torrijos, a pivotal figure in 19th-century Liberal Spain who had served at the Artillery Barracks alongside other distinguished Cartagena residents like López Pinto.

A Poignant Tribute to Spanish History

After visiting the Military Museum, at noon, members of the association, donned in period attire, paraded through the streets of Cartagena, making their way to the City Hall. There, they had the opportunity to view a painting by Vicente Ros, a reproduction of ‘The Execution of Torrijos on the Beaches of Malaga,’ whose original by Antonio Gisbert is housed in the Prado Museum. This event served as a poignant tribute to General Torrijos and his significant role in Spanish history.

