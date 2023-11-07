By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 16:19

Costa Blanca Beckons: Mayor Promotes Alicante to British Tourists. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante

“With 320 days of sunshine each year, Alicante has a compelling draw for British travellers seeking to explore its gastronomy, culture, and leisure offerings.”

Alicante’s mayor, Luis Barcala, shared this inviting insight during the launch of the “Alicante City: Where Summer Never Ends” campaign at the World Travel Market Fair in London, which will run until November 8.

The campaign paints London, Manchester, Bristol, and Edinburgh with a touch of Alicante’s sunshine, featuring images and slogans on 175 buses from the World Travel Market’s start to December 3.

Additionally, 38 digital screens displaying sunny Alicante days have appeared in London streets since November 1, while 50 more can be seen on the city’s main metro lines until November 13, and an additional 35 in central Manchester from November 13 to 26.

In total, 123 screens throughout these cities feature various aspects of Alicante bathed in sunlight.

The mayor also highlighted the city’s key attractions, emphasising its delightful gastronomy centred around rice dishes, a rich cultural scene featuring the iconic Castle of Santa Barbara, the Old Town, and the year-round beachfront activities.

He added that the city’s maritime façade has undergone significant renovations, making it more accessible and pedestrian-friendly.

The primary goal is to capitalise on the excellent direct air connections with twenty UK cities in the upcoming months and further bolster British tourism.

As the Mayor explained, the British market is already a significant contributor to Alicante’s tourism, accounting for 27.5 per cent of hotel overnight stays in September.

To maintain this growth, the campaign aims to secure the estimated one million passengers with 5,236 flights scheduled until March.