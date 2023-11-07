€100 to spend on Menu del Dia

By John Smith •
Published: 07 Nov 2023
Recommend your favourite restaurant’s Menu del Dia
THERE is no question that prices have been rising dramatically across the world and sadly we in Spain have been hit, although perhaps not as hard as some other countries.
If you don’t have a great deal of money coming in, have families to feed or are alone and don’t want to just cook for yourself, a little treat occasionally which gets you out and about is worth considering.
We at Euro Weekly News believe it is our role to help readers consider all of their options and also perhaps spread a little festive cheer by sponsoring a reader’s survey with a difference.
For all that Franco can be blamed for, he is credited with the concept of creating the famed Menu del Dia as a way of showcasing Spanish regional cooking and in 1965, he passed a law requiring certain restaurants, especially those in the newly emerging tourist areas, to offer a reasonably priced lunch.
The concept was taken up across Spain and by the 1970s most towns had at least one or two restaurants offering this three course meal at an economic price.
There are still plenty of café’s, ventas and restaurants offering the Menu del Dia and we want to hear all about your favourite.
What’s more, the person who submits the best recommendation will receive €100 from EWN to spend in that establishment.
Your email to editorial@euroweeklynews.com will help others to find the best meal deal and also promote your favourite restaurant to other readers with the best recommendation announced in our December 7 edition.
