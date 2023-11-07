Easyjet announces new routes to Alicante and Reus in Spain, plus Faro on Portugal’s Algarve for 2024

By Chris King •
EASYJET announced this Tuesday, November 7, that it will be launching 12 new routes from eight UK airports next year.
In a statement, the airline revealed that these included three routes to Alicante and Reus in Spain, plus Enfidha in Tunisia.
Two brand new routes to the Costa Blanca’s coastal city of Alicante will launch from Southampton on March 31 and Belfast City on May 2, 2024. Flights from Newcastle to Alicante will also be relaunched on April 2.
These three routes will operate throughout the summer with Southampton to Alicante scheduled to fly once a week on a Sunday.
Newcastle to Alicante will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, and Belfast City to Alicante also twice a week on Thursday and Sunday.
Flights from Luton to Reus in Catalonia’s Costa Dorada region will be restarted along with the launch of a new route from Manchester.
Both of these routes will commence on April 2 and operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer.
Three new easyJet routes to Enfidha in north-eastern Tunisia will operate on a year-round basis. Liverpool to Enfidha will launch on April 1 and operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.
Belfast International to Enfidha will launch on April 20 and operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while Glasgow to Enfidha will start on May 2 and operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.
Also launching next summer is a new route from Bristol to Malta with flights taking off for the first time on the Easter weekend of April 3. They will operate twice a week throughout summer on Wednesdays and Fridays.
A new route from Glasgow to the port city of Larnaca in Cyprus will commence on May 4 and operate twice a week throughout summer on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Finally, a new route connecting Southampton to Faro on Portugal’s Algarve will begin on June 6, operating once a week on Thursdays throughout the peak summer season.
