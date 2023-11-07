Forbes Rich List: Murcia’s Billionaires

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 16:37
Image: Shutterstock/Standret
TOMÁS OLIVO and Isabel García, prominent entrepreneurs in the Region of Murcia, have been recognised among the top 100 wealthiest individuals in Spain by Forbes.
Tomás Olivo stands out as the sixth richest person in Spain, primarily due to his role as the promoter and major shareholder of General de Galerías Comerciales (GGC), a major player in the Spanish shopping centre industry with a market capitalisation of €3.7 billion. Isabel García, the owner of Grupo Piñero, secured the 73rd spot on the list. Starting as a travel agency in Murcia in 1975, Grupo Piñero has evolved into a significant hotelier in Spain and Latin America.
The Forbes Spain ‘Top 100 Richest Spaniards’ list for 2023 continues to be dominated by well-known figures, with Amancio Ortega, Rafael del Pino, Juan Carlos Escotet, and Juan Roig Alfonso maintaining their positions at the top. Collectively, they hold 48 per cent of the list’s total wealth, which has seen a 37 per cent increase compared to the previous year, totalling €196.13 billion.
For more news from Murcia click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
