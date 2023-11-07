Give A Gift in Albox this Christmas

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 12:49

SONY DSC

NOW that the spooky season of Halloween is over, many have set their sights on the biggest and brightest holiday of the year, Christmas.

Although some may be cringing at the shops full of tinsel and trees, it is well known that the Christmas train is one that cannot be stopped, so you may as well just jump on board, even if it is the start of November!

This time of year is full of laughter, smiles, families, fab food and most of all, presents! The latter being the part that our young generation anticipate most, with letters being written to Santa all over Spain and parents everywhere preparing their bank accounts!

Unfortunately, not all children are lucky enough to experience this excitement. For many different reasons, a lot of little ones will not be waking up to presents on Christmas day, or even bother writing a list. However, in every darkness there is the possibility for light, and Albox Council have decided to shine through this November.

The Council of Albox have organised a present donation service, where individuals or companies donate a gift to ensure that a child will receive one, that otherwise would not have.

To make the happenings even happier, a video will be made of the ‘3 kings’ going around the town and collecting these presents, which will be played in education centres and shared on social media as recognition of these good deeds.

If you would like to participate, send an email to alboxcultura@gmail.com

The last date to join is November 17.

That’s the spirit Albox! Making Christmas cute and inclusive and bringing cheer to all!