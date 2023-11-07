La Cañada shopping centre owner tops Andalucia’s rich list

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 9:50

La Cañada shopping centre

Forbes magazine’s list of the top 100 wealthiest people in Spain includes 5 Andalucian millionaires.

Although far from the amassed fortune of Amancio Ortega, head of Inditex fashion group, best known for its chain of Zara clothing shops, who continues to lead this ranking of millionaires, with almost €82 billion, in Andalucia it is Tomás Olivo, who, although born in Murcia, has been developing a large part of his business activity in Andalucia and tops the list.

These are the top millionaires in Andalucia:

Tomás Olivo. Owner of General de Galería Comerciales. His net worth is €3.5 billion, which is €400 million more than in the previous list. This increase in wealth allows him to climb eleven places in the ranking. He is the largest shareholder of General de Galerías Comerciales (GGC), one of the most important Spanish groups in the shopping centre sector and which owns La Cañada. Tomás Olivo was born in Murcia, but started his business activity in Andalucia and set up his business headquarters in Madrid.

Manuel Domínguez de la Maza. Owner of Mayoral. He is ranked 64th, with a net worth of €610 million. He is the managing director, CEO and sole administrator of Mayoral SAU, the family company. He is also one of the owners of the family holding company Indumenta Pueri, parent company of Mayoral and has stakes in Adolfo Domínguez, Laboratorios Rovi, Unicaja and several other companies.

Eduardo Francisco Martínez Cosentino and family. They are the owners of Cosentino Construcción Andalucía. It is in 70th place, 15 places lower than a year ago. It has assets of €500 million.

Francisco, Eduardo and José Martínez Cosentino. The Almeria-based Cosentino group is a leader in designer surfaces for architecture and the home, with brands such as Silestone, Dekton and Sensa. The family assets total €500 million, including the Consentino Group, Entorno del Faro and Banica de Inversiones SL.

Santiago Domecq Bohorquez. President of Angustias y Sol. Ranked 75th, with assets of €450 million. He controls the companies Modernización de Cultivos Angustias and Sol, through which he holds a 5% stake in the listed meat processing company Viscofan. The family also owns the ULC fighting bull stud farm.