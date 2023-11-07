Mallorcan Player Clinches Chess Crown In Italy

By John Ensor • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 11:33

Image of Monica Calzetta. Credit: Monica.CalzettaRuiz/Facebook.com

A seasoned chess player from Mallorca has forged a remarkable record of victories in women’s chess, a testament to her combative spirit.

On the chessboard in Terrasini, Italy, Monica Calzetta Ruiz, claimed victory in the over-50 category at the Veterans World Championships. This event, marking her latest triumph, took place on Sunday, November 5. Calzetta’s record of eight wins, two losses, and a strategic draw in the last round, which secured her the gold, speaks volumes of her dedication and strategic prowess, writes Palmesana.

Resilience, The Cornerstone Of Success

Chess has helped the Mallorcan player develop resilience, a virtue she highly values. Calzetta, who lives in Palma, reflects on her journey, noting that her swift recovery post-defeats and her focus on self-improvement were pivotal. The setbacks were mere stepping stones that propelled her towards the ultimate prize.

Her husband, International Master Sergio Estremera, doubles as her coach and has been instrumental in her chess career. His adept match preparations have been a cornerstone of her success. Calzetta’s triumph is more than personal glory; it symbolises the ascent of women in sports and stresses the importance of celebrating female achievements in chess.

Equality And Fairness In Chess

Calzetta has been vocal against the Spanish Chess Federation’s (FEDA) proposal to scrap the Spanish Women’s Championships. She stands firm on her belief that these competitions are crucial for equality and are a stepping stone to international platforms. Despite the positive change towards women in chess, she still perceives an annoying attitude at the federation level, Calzetta comments, highlighting the ongoing struggle for respect and recognition in the chess community.