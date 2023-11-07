By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 15:42

Revolutionising New Year Celebrations: Senija Introduces "Chimes To The Sun". Image: Ayuntamiento de Senija.

Senija, a picturesque town in the Marina Alta region, is set to revolutionise New Year’s Eve celebrations with its innovative concept of “Chimes to the Sun.”

This groundbreaking event will make Senija the first municipality in the Valencian Community to welcome the New Year in broad daylight on December 31.

“Chimes to the Sun” promises a unique and inclusive experience, allowing residents and visitors to ring in the new year at noon, complete with all the festivities traditionally associated with the stroke of midnight.

The event will cater to all age groups and will feature a special lunch, party favours, the traditional grape-eating tradition, a communal meal, and, of course, vibrant music to set the mood.

The Euforia Orchestra will be responsible for infusing the afternoon of December 31 with rhythm and energy, offering an exhilarating musical repertoire.

The event, described as a “special bomb” by the Councillor for Fiestas, Argudo Ginestar, encourages people to step away from conventional celebrations in favour of something fresh and exciting.

Senija aims not only to innovate but also to become a gathering place for those seeking an alternative to traditional New Year’s Eve festivities

The Festival Department extends an invitation to all, including residents and visitors, to be part of this new tradition and celebrate the arrival of 2024 in the daylight, creating a unique and memorable experience in the history of New Year’s Eve celebrations.