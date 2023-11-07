By Kevin Fraser • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 21:49

Roman Baths in Torreblanca

Fuengirola Town Hall will make the Roman Baths of Torreblanca open to visitors in the spring.

The new works, which began on October 23, include the development of a walkway route through the 4,000 square metre site, which will show the archaeological remains with explanatory panels. This archaeological site will become one of the many places of tourist and cultural interest in the city.

“We have launched a new project to enhance the archaeological site of the Termas de Torreblanca, an area where important remains from the Roman period were found and whose works began just over a week ago,” said the Mayor, Ana Mula during a visit to the site, adding that the works have a grant amounting to almost €270,000 from the Ministry of Tourism of the Andalusian Government for being a Tourist Municipality.

The project consists of 2 phases. Currently, work is being carried out on the 1st and most important phase, which will allow the archaeological site to be opened to the public for visits. This will involve the adaptation of the access to this heritage site; the installation of walkways and footbridges to view the remains; the installation of information panels about the site; and the placement of lighting, toilets as well as tidying up the site ready for the opening.

“This area of the city will be a new point of historical and tourist interest that will allow access and enhance the history of our city through the remains that are preserved here,” said the Mayor.

Torreblanca Thermal Baths

The Termas de Torreblanca are historical remains that have been listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) by the Junta de Andalucía since 2005. The archaeological remains found there date back to the 1st century AD and reveal that the constructions were in use until the 4th century AD. From then on they were reused for the manufacture of salted fish and dyes, according to the experts’ hypotheses. Later (5th and 6th centuries) the area was used as a necropolis, a situation that is repeated in other coastal settlements. In fact, around thirty tombs have been found on the estate.

For years, the Town Council has been fighting to open the land of great historical value, to the public, since it was previously a private area which had fallen into disrepair.