Spain’s October Rent Trends: Map Surprises but No Price Change

By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 16:09

October Rent Trends: Map Surprises but No Price Change. Image: Esteban Martinena Guerrer / Shutterstock.com

Now the calendar has flipped to November, we take a closer look at the Spanish rental market.

According to the latest report from idealista, October passed with little movement in rental prices, which remained steady at €11.8 per square metre.

However, when we delve deeper into the data, we discover a fascinating mix of trends and surprises.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News Limits On Tourist Rentals

Quarterly Quirks and Annual Averages

In the past quarter, the rental prices have dipped slightly, by 0.6 per cent. Yet, over the course of the last year, the landscape tells a different story, with a notable 9.4 per cent increase in rental costs.

Zooming into the map, we find a mosaic of changes across the capital cities.

A total of 38 capitals witnessed variations in rental prices over the past month.

The city of Segovia steals the limelight with a remarkable 7 per cent surge in rents, while Valencia and Ciudad Real follow closely behind, both experiencing a 4 per cent increase.

Further, cities like Albacete, Caceres, and Ourense also saw their rental markets perk up by 3 per cent.

On the flip side, Huesca ranks as the capital with the most significant decline, with a 2.1 per cent drop in rents.

Leon, San Sebastian, and Avila also experienced marginal decreases of 1 per cent, 0.7 per cent, and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Moreover, the most populous cities of Spain witnessed their rental markets expand. Palma, Barcelona, and Malaga experienced notable rises, standing at 2.2 per cent, 2 per cent, and 1.6 per cent, respectively.

Even cities like Bilbao, Alicante, Madrid, and Seville weren’t left behind, showing growth between 0.3 and 0.8 per cent.