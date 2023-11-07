The Northern Lights Grace The Belgian Skies

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 11:36

The sighting in Belgium Credit: Poollicht.be X account

THE Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are an atmospheric phenomenon that’s widely regarded as the Holy Grail of skywatching.

They are recognisable around the world, yet few of its billions of citizens have actually been lucky enough to witness their beauty in person.

Scientists have stated that 2023 will bring the best northern lights sightings to multiple locations than have been seen in years, leaving many stargazers excitedly anticipating the events.

Maldegem, a town in East Flanders, Belgium is the latest place to have caught sight of this wonder in the sky, as the Northern Lights graced multiple locations in Belgium and the Netherlands on Sunday night.

These sightings have been shared in photographs on various social media networks, with many commenting on how clear and colourful they look.

Among these users sharing the photos was the Space weather website, Poollicht.be as well as the weather site Noodweer Benelux, as both noted sightings of the northern lights in the provinces of Limburg and Antwerp.

Bright and colourful lights also adorned the skies over the central and southern parts of the Netherlands, with the Swiss alpine regions also being treated to this mysterious and rarely-seen spectacle.

The Northern Lights have been explained to occur when sun-emitted, electrically-charged particles strike the upper layers of the Earth’s atmosphere at high speed, producing bands of pink and green light.