Torrox at the World Travel Market in London

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, attended the World Travel Market (WTM) in London on Monday, November 6.

In an image posted on the Town Hall’s official Facebook page, he can seen at the event with Juanma Moreno, the Andalucian president.

Medina stated that he wanted to: ‘Lead tourism in eastern Andalucia’, explaining that one of the main objectives of the municipality’s presence at the WTM was to continue advancing the project of having a large medium-term marina similar to that of Puerto Banús in Marbella.

It would be: ‘Environmentally sustainable to achieve tourism of even more quality and high power procurement, which will have a very positive impact on the local, provincial, and all of the Andalucian economy’, the mayor continued.

The mayor presented a commemorative gift to Moreno and Francisco Salado – the Costa del Sol’s Tourism Minister – in acknowledgement of the municipality’s presence in the WTM. It bore the inscription ‘Torrox, The Best Climate in Europe’.

Representatives of Torrox Council attended this event under the slogan ‘The place where you can enjoy it all’. According to the mayor: ‘We present history, culture, heritage, folklore, gastronomy, events, sports, sun and beaches, in line with the Board’s promotional campaign “Andalucian crush”‘.

‘Torrox offers experience, sensations and emotions in a municipality that has it all, with a large and varied offering to tourists’, Medina added.