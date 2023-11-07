XXXVIII International Classical Guitar Contest Andrés Segovia 2023 in La Herradura

Organised by the Town Halls of La Herradura and Almuñécar, it takes place in the Diego Martinez auditorium in the Civic Centre in La Herradura. The participation of the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra is a huge attraction alone.

This contest has run since 1985 and regularly attracts internationally renowned professionals. It was awarded the Medal of Merit from the Academy of Fine Arts of Granada and declared of tourist interest by the Junta de Andalucía.

Who will the judges be?

Francisco J. Gimenez Rodriguez, a musicologist, researcher and Professor of Musicology at the University of Granada, will preside over the judging panel.

He will be joined by the guitarist, Franz Halász, who won First Prize in the IX International Classical Guitar Concert ‘Andrés Segovia’ in 1993. He is currently a professor at Munich’s University of Music and Performing Arts in Germany.

David Martinez Garcia, the guitarist who won Third Prize in the XX ‘Andrés Segovia’ in 2004 will also feature on the panel. Currently, he is a professor at Musikex – the Superior School of Music of Extremadura.

Composer and guitarist David del Puerto, who won the 2005 National Music Award, and is now a professor at Madrid’s Superior School of Music Reina Sofia, will also sit among the judges.

Laura Verdugo is the other judge. She is a guitarist and teacher at Madrid’s Katarina Gurska Superior Music School and is also the director of the International Guitar Festival of Madrid.

Acting as secretary of the judging panel will be Victoriano J. Pérez Mancilla, who is a musicologist, and full professor and director of Graduate Studies at the University of Granada.

As explained on the contest’s website, guitarists of any nationality may participate, provided they have not reached the age of 35 on the date of the contest, nor won first prize in the previous years’ competitions. Contestants have until November 10 to register via the website.