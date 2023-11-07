XXXVIII International Classical Guitar Contest Andrés Segovia 2023 in La Herradura

By Chris King •
Updated: 07 Nov 2023 • 19:32
Image of a man playing a Spanish classical guitar.
Credit: javi_indy/Shutterstock.com
Organised by the Town Halls of La Herradura and Almuñécar, it takes place in the Diego Martinez auditorium in the Civic Centre in La Herradura. The participation of the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra is a huge attraction alone.
This contest has run since 1985 and regularly attracts internationally renowned professionals. It was awarded the Medal of Merit from the Academy of Fine Arts of Granada and declared of tourist interest by the Junta de Andalucía.
Francisco J. Gimenez Rodriguez, a musicologist, researcher and Professor of Musicology at the University of Granada, will preside over the judging panel.
He will be joined by the guitarist, Franz Halász, who won First Prize in the IX International Classical Guitar Concert ‘Andrés Segovia’ in 1993. He is currently a professor at Munich’s University of Music and Performing Arts in Germany.
David Martinez Garcia, the guitarist who won Third Prize in the XX ‘Andrés Segovia’ in 2004 will also feature on the panel. Currently, he is a professor at Musikex – the Superior School of Music of Extremadura.
Composer and guitarist David del Puerto, who won the 2005 National Music Award, and is now a professor at Madrid’s Superior School of Music Reina Sofia, will also sit among the judges.
Laura Verdugo is the other judge. She is a guitarist and teacher at Madrid’s Katarina Gurska Superior Music School and is also the director of the International Guitar Festival of Madrid.
Acting as secretary of the judging panel will be Victoriano J. Pérez Mancilla, who is a musicologist, and full professor and director of Graduate Studies at the University of Granada.
As explained on the contest’s website, guitarists of any nationality may participate, provided they have not reached the age of 35 on the date of the contest, nor won first prize in the previous years’ competitions. Contestants have until November 10 to register via the website.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.