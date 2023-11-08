Temperatures could drop below zero in parts of Spain this week with values rising by the weekend Close
Almeria’s Rich List – Forbes 2023

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 22:07

Rich List Member, Manuel Lao Credit : EP

THE annual Forbes ‘Rich List’ has been released, as it is every November, and this year Almeria has definitely made a splash in that sea of cash! 

These are the richest men from Almeria according to Forbes: Manuel Lao, from Cirsa, brothers Eduardo and Francisco Martínez Cosentino and Tomas Olivo, owner of the Gran Plaza shopping center in Roquetas de Mar.

Manuel Lao, aged 79, is the founder of the gaming and leisure company ‘Cirsa’. He holds the title for  the Almerian with the most money, according to the Forbes list. Manuel was born in Doña Maria, he has lived a good part of his life in Barcelona, where he carries out his business activity. His assets, which also include a company in the Argentine market, amount to 1.2 billion euros.

In position seventy on the list of Spaniards with the most money, appear the Almeria Cosentino brothers, Eduardo and Francisco. They are owners, together with their brother Jose, of one of the most important companies globally. The Almeria group, which has consolidated brands such as Silestone, Dekton or Sensa, is divided into the shares of the three brothers. The family’s assets exceed 500 million euros.

Tomas Olivo, who among other properties owns the ‘Gran Plaza’ shopping center in Roquetas de Mar, is among the ten people who have the most money in Spain, with assets worth 3.5 billion euros. He is the businessman with businesses in the province of Almeria who currently has the most money, with strong growth, going from seventeenth position to sixth.

These are the Almeria stars that currently shine in the famous Forbes’ list of the great Spanish fortunes, which happens to be on a whole, 37 per cent richer than in 2022. KA-CHING! 

