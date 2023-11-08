Bilingual Magic: ADAPT Theatre’s ‘Ali Baba’ Christmas Panto

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 10:07

Join ADAPT for a magical bilingual journey. Image: Adapt Theatre Group.

THE ADAPT Theatre Group has been captivating audiences for the past 13 years with its unique and multicultural approach to pantomimes. One of the most remarkable aspects of ADAPT’s productions is their bilingual nature. These shows are skilfully performed in both English and Spanish.

Local Authenticity through On-Location Videos

The use of on-location videos filmed in San Pedro adds a fascinating layer of authenticity to the productions. These videos often feature well-known local personalities and bring a touch of local flavour to the shows. What truly sets ADAPT’s pantomimes apart are their special effects. These effects require extensive work and coordination. From Mary Poppins’ spectacular flight onto the stage to Buzz Lightyear’s liftoff on a drone. This year, ADAPT presents ‘Ali Baba and the 4 ½ Thieves,’. Audiences can look forward to witnessing the magic carpet take flight and the cave door open as if by magic.

Join the Magic at Casa De Cultura

Beyond their remarkable performances, ADAPT is also dedicated to making a positive impact on the community. Each year, they assemble school material boxes for children in need, collaborating closely with Las Esperanzas school in San Pedro del Pinatar. Young students from Las Esperanzas join the cast, practicing dances and learning English sentences to make their appearances on stage truly special. Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves” takes place at The Casa De Cultura, C/ Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, San Pedro Del Pinatar on November 30, December 1, and December 2 all at 7.00 pm and December 3 at 12.00 noon.

Tickets priced at 4€ are available from:

Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro

Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Catolicoc, San Pedro

Animal Amigos Charity Home Shop, C/ Penelope Oasis Blvd, Los Alcaazares

For more information about the ADAPT Theatre group contact Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com

The Adapt Theatre Group is sponsored by the Adapt Metal Detecting Group and this year’s profits will go to the AFEMAR charity in San Pedro for people suffering from mental illness.

