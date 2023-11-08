Bilingual Magic: ADAPT Theatre’s ‘Ali Baba’ Christmas Panto

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 10:07
Join ADAPT for a magical bilingual journey.
Image: Adapt Theatre Group.
THE ADAPT Theatre Group has been captivating audiences for the past 13 years with its unique and multicultural approach to pantomimes. One of the most remarkable aspects of ADAPT’s productions is their bilingual nature. These shows are skilfully performed in both English and Spanish.
The use of on-location videos filmed in San Pedro adds a fascinating layer of authenticity to the productions. These videos often feature well-known local personalities and bring a touch of local flavour to the shows. What truly sets ADAPT’s pantomimes apart are their special effects. These effects require extensive work and coordination. From Mary Poppins’ spectacular flight onto the stage to Buzz Lightyear’s liftoff on a drone. This year, ADAPT presents ‘Ali Baba and the 4 ½ Thieves,’. Audiences can look forward to witnessing the magic carpet take flight and the cave door open as if by magic.
Beyond their remarkable performances, ADAPT is also dedicated to making a positive impact on the community. Each year, they assemble school material boxes for children in need, collaborating closely with Las Esperanzas school in San Pedro del Pinatar. Young students from Las Esperanzas join the cast, practicing dances and learning English sentences to make their appearances on stage truly special. Ali Baba and the Four and ½ Thieves” takes place at The Casa De Cultura, C/ Alcalde Julio Albaladejo, San Pedro Del Pinatar on November 30, December 1, and December 2 all at 7.00 pm and December 3 at 12.00 noon.
Tickets priced at 4€ are available from:
Bar Amigos Avda Las Salinas, San Pedro
Mail Pinatar (SEUR) c/ Reyes Catolicoc, San Pedro
Animal Amigos Charity Home Shop, C/ Penelope Oasis Blvd, Los Alcaazares
For more information about the ADAPT Theatre group contact Eric at: ericberg2@hotmail.com
The Adapt Theatre Group is sponsored by the Adapt Metal Detecting Group and this year’s profits will go to the AFEMAR charity in San Pedro for people suffering from mental illness.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.