By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 13:02

CBMVC Gears Up for a Heartfelt Remembrance Service in Moraira. Image: CBMVC / Facebook.

THE Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir (CBMVC) is gearing up for their next musical masterpiece, set to resonate through the halls of the Moraira church during the Remembrance Service

The service will be held on November 10, starting at 6:30 PM.

This event serves as a poignant tribute, as they continue to honour and remember those who have made profound sacrifices in the name of peace.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a part of a talented ensemble, the CBMVC warmly extends an invitation to men of all nationalities who share a passion for singing.

For more information on how to join this remarkable choir, don’t hesitate to reach out to Mike at +34 645081539.

You can also find additional details on their website at www.costablancamalevoicechoir.com.

The CBMVC holds rehearsals every Tuesday, convening at 5:45 PM at Bar Mediterraneo in Teulada.