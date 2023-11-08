Don’t Miss the Leonids Meteor Shower

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 17:00
Don't miss this cosmic show!
THE annual celestial spectacle known as the Leonids meteor shower graces the night sky each year from November 6 to November 30. While it may not be as intense as the famous Perseids, the Leonids still offer a display of about 10 to 20 meteors per hour.
These meteors are remnants of Comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, discovered in 1865, which orbits the Sun every 33 years. When Earth crosses the debris field left by the comet, the meteors light up as they vaporise upon entering our atmosphere. For observers in the Murcia region (40 degrees north latitude), the radiant point, where the meteors appear to originate, is visible above the horizon from midnight to dawn. Peak activity is expected to occur on the night of November 17 to 18, four days after the new moon.
To make the most of this astronomical event, venture away from light pollution, choose dark areas free of obstructions, and look towards the Leo constellation, away from the moon’s glare, for the best Leonid meteor shower experience.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
