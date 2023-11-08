By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 19:24

Finestrat Searching For Young Artists To Create Some Festive Magic. Image: Ayuntamiento de Finestrat.

The spirit of Christmas is once again knocking at the doors of Finestrat.

Finestrat Council invites young talents aged 3 to 12 to be a part of the festive magic in the 16th “Christmas Postcard Contest.”

This beloved tradition has seen over 200 enchanting creations in various categories (children’s, junior, and junior+), each contributing to the warmth and creativity of the holiday season.

Sara Llorca, the Councillor for Youth, confirmed that one of the winning postcards will serve as the official Christmas greeting from the Finestrat City Council.

She mentioned, “We will share the holiday spirit with local and provincial administrations, associations, and groups using an image created by one of our young neighbours.”

As the holiday season approaches, the councillor encourages children and young artists to unleash their creativity and include a touch of Finestrat’s essence in their artwork.

The contest is open to all youngsters aged 3 to 12, regardless of where they study.