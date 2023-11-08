Fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Malaga city of Marbella arrested in France

By Chris King • Updated: 08 Nov 2023 • 23:39

A fugitive arrested by French police was reportedly wanted for the attempted murder of a doorman at a nightclub in the Malaga city of Marbella in 2012.

He was detained in the town of Melun in the French region of Seine et Marne, where he was reportedly living at the time of his arrest.

His arrest was the conclusion of an investigation by Spain’s National Police which led to the eventual detection of the wanted man’s location.

Who was the fugitive?

According to police sources, Omar NG was considered to be a lieutenant of the ‘alunicero’ Francisco Javier MS, better known in the criminal world as ‘Niño Sáez’, reported larazon.es, citing Europa Press. Sáez was shot dead in 2017 in the middle of a street in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

The police said they considered the detainee to be an expert in safecracking. He had a criminal history linked to the ‘Niño Sáez’ gang.

Specifically, there were 13 existing judicial charges against him for various reasons plus a European Arrest and Surrender Order.

What charges were against the fugitive?

Omar NG was allegedly in a vehicle with others when security guards at a Marbella nightclub were shot at using a weapon fitted with a silencer. The doormen had reportedly not allowed them to enter the establishment earlier that evening.

Along with Álex di Francesco, another person known to the police, a travelling criminal group had been formed. It was dedicated to the theft of establishments and vehicles transporting valuable merchandise, such as high-end mobile phones. ‘Both are considered heirs of the well-known ‘alunicero’ who died a few years ago’, the police detailed.

Officers from the Fugitive Location Section detained the fugitive. They verified that the detainee fulfilled the function in the criminal group of prior surveillance of the establishments that were subsequently attacked.

To accomplish this, one of them often disguised themselves as employees of a telephone company so as not to raise suspicions. The other member would be in charge of opening the safes using oxy-acetylene cutting equipment.

Once it was established that Omar NG was not in Spanish territory, the corresponding European Arrest and Surrender Order was requested. Subsequently, the Spanish police worked in collaboration with the French authorities to make the arrest. The detainee was placed at the disposal of Paris Court of Appeal.