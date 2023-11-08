It’s beginning to be a bit like Christmas

By John Smith • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 17:18

Having fun in Finland Credit: Coca Cola HBC

This year, the Coca Cola Christmas Campaign will see Santa and his special wagon all lit up and touring both the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Prior to this however, Coca Cola created a media and influencer event where they took a number of reporters to Rovaniemi in Finland to visit Santa’s village, have an early glimpse of the truck lit up and to discover the charitable side of the event.

Entitled the ‘The Real Magic Christmas Experience,’ and starting on November 24, it will visit some 30 towns and cities in the Czech Republic, starting with Čáslav before moving on to the Slovakia.

Christmas Always Finds a Way

The theme of the Christmas campaign is ‘Christmas Always Finds a Way’ as it is an unstoppable force which brings communities together and as part of these special events there will be food and spiced Coca Cola on sale as well as a welcome visit from Santa and his elves.

Proceeds from the sale of food, drink and merchandising at each stop will go to support the non-profit organisation Help Trans project, which aids mobility for the elderly, the disabled and children.

These events first commenced in 1995 but were halted during and after the pandemic and lockdown, so their return is another sign that normality has returned and there will be a competition with a prizes of a trip to the North Pole.

Popular tradition

Speaking to Prague Morning, Mária Drotárová Senior Brand Manager at The Coca-Cola Company said “Coca-Cola trucks have become a popular tradition that brings Christmas magic to Czech and Slovak cities. Christmas always finds a way to bring families, friends and often complete strangers together through magical moments spent together.”