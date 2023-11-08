News in Brief: Costa Blanca North

By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 8:36

Benidorm Chess Open concluded its third edition on November 5. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

Chess Open

The Benidorm Chess Open concluded its third edition on November 5, bidding farewell with resounding success, as it garnered enthusiastic participation and captivated audiences. This chess extravaganza featured over 250 chess players from 26 different countries and was hosted at the Melia Hotel.

Board Brilliance

Altea’s 10th Board Game Fair on November 4 was a resounding success. Approximately a thousand people participated in the event. The mayor reported that all 450 chairs provided were consistently occupied throughout the day, with some waiting times to access them both in the morning and afternoon.

Gandia Gold

Club Atletisme Gandia Alpesa’s cross-country team, led by Toni Puig, secured a spot in the Spanish Cross Country Championship with their fourth-place finish in the Autonomous Championship in Castellon. They now have a direct ticket to compete in the Nacional in Soria on November 19.

Fire Upgrade

Alicante has allocated €3 million for upgrading the Fire Department’s equipment. Ten new command trucks, vans, and all-terrain vehicles worth €2,719,081.75 have been approved. Alicante has also confirmed the supply of 250 helmets, 300 helmets, intervention gloves, and 100 helmet flashlights, amounting to €308,066 for personal protective gear.

No Violence

In commemoration of November 25, The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Benitatxell has prepared a busy program of activities and events that will be held in various parts of the municipality from November 2 to 29.

New Blood

Lab Nucia has welcomed four new entrepreneurs and companies: Neoaprendizaje Infantil, Terra House Group, Acevedo Palazzi Arquitecto, and Isabella Rose Psychologist since October. The La Nucía Business Laboratory supports young entrepreneurs, freelancers, startups, and university graduates by providing free facilities for two years.