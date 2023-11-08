News In Brief: Costa Blanca South

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 10:46

First Frost

THE first frost in the province of Alicante brought temperatures below 0°C. AEMET reported this marked the arrival of the first autumn frost in the highland areas and valley floors of Valencia’s interior and northern Alicante. Temperatures were as low as -2 degrees in some areas.

Christmas Decorations

CHRISTMAS has arrived at the Little Pod Association Charity Shops in La Zenia, and they are overflowing with holiday spirit. With hundreds of baubles, tinsel to deck your tree, and a treasure trove of festive decorations, the shop has become a winter wonderland. Make sure to pop in!





Fire Alert

BOMBEROS de la Dipu are actively collaborating with their colleagues from the Consorci Provincial de Bombers de València in the firefighting efforts against the #IFMontixelvo with three firefighting teams. They are also closely monitoring the fire’s progression as it potentially approaches the province of Alicante.

Coastal Safety

Orihuela Costa is calling for the installation of mobile bollards near the Aguamarina bar area. These requests were made by the mayor’s representatives along the coast to enhance safety. They also sought improved road signage in accident-prone areas and stricter enforcement against illegal dumping.

Oil Spill

AN oil spill in Orihuela led to multiple accidents. Firefighters rushed to the scene, spreading sepiolite, a substance similar to sawdust, to absorb the slippery liquid. The once busy avenue turned into an unexpected ice rink. At least two individuals were injured as they slipped and fell.

IBI Increase

IN 2024, Rojales residents will face a 7 per cent increase in property taxes (IBI) and a staggering 60 per cent rise in garbage disposal fees. The local PSOE government justifies the IBI hike as a means to offset a 10 per cent increase in municipal personnel expenses.

