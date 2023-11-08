One dead following car accident in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser • Updated: 08 Nov 2023 • 9:43

Traffic accident in Marbella

A 72-year old man has reportedly died and three others have been injured following a traffic accident late on Tuesday near Puente Romano in Marbella according to the emergency services.

Witnesses reported a collision around 11pm between 2 cars on the Avenida Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe and requested urgent medical assistance for several injured, one of them unconscious.

Man dies, three others injured

Local Police were immediately called, but on arrival at the scene they confirmed the death of one of the injured, aged 72. Also injured in the incident were two women aged 60 and 61 and a man aged 42, who were taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol.

The local police are investigating the causes of the accident.