Temperatures could drop below zero in parts of Spain this week with values rising by the weekend Close
Trending:

One dead following car accident in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser • Updated: 08 Nov 2023 • 9:43

Traffic accident in Marbella

A 72-year old man has reportedly died and three others have been injured following a traffic accident late on Tuesday near Puente Romano in Marbella according to the emergency services.

Witnesses reported a collision around 11pm between 2 cars on the Avenida Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe and requested urgent medical assistance for several injured, one of them unconscious.

Man dies, three others injured

Local Police were immediately called, but on arrival at the scene they confirmed the death of one of the injured, aged 72. Also injured in the incident were two women aged 60 and 61 and a man aged 42, who were taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol.

The local police are investigating the causes of the accident.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which shows in his writing. He lives between Marbella and Estepona, loves the lifestyle here and now wouldn’t live anywhere else.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading