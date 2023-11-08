Palma Boat Show Sails Into 40th Year

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 16:58

Palma International Boat Show. Credit: caib.es

THE Palma International Boat Show is set to showcase 40 years of maritime excellence with an event brimming with activities, honouring its growth through the decades.

The Balearic Council has heralded the forthcoming International Boat Show, scheduled from April 25 to 28, 2024, at Palma Old Pier, this milestone edition is a nod to the legacy and trust placed by exhibitors over the years. It’s a tribute that weaves together the history and future of nautical innovation.

Night Of The Sea

The event promises a revival of the ‘Night of the Sea’, focusing on its four-decade journey. It’s a gesture of gratitude towards the exhibitors, coupled with actions to bolster the show’s stature through conferences and themed days.

Highlighting the event is a push towards innovation, with a clear emphasis on digitising the nautical sector. This edition is dedicated to elevating social nautical activities throughout the fair week. In addition, the fair will once again host the Palma Superyacht Village, the area specialises in boats over 25 meters in length.

An Anchor For The Economy

The fair’s organizers, the Institute of Business Innovation of the Balearic Islands and the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association understand the event’s significant role in catalysing the sector, crucial for the Balearic economy.

Nico Martinez’s photograph ’40 years at full sail’ is the chosen emblem for this anniversary, celebrating the milestones of one of the most recognised nautical professionals internationally. Martinez has a host of awards to his name such the Mirabaud Yacht Racing in 2022 and the Mariano Aguada de Comunicacion of the Terras Gaudas National Sailing Awards in 2020.

Expanding Horizons

Over the years, the yacht show has become an opportunity for numerous foreign brands to establish their presence in Spain, facilitating the internationalization of local companies.

The IDI and BYBA are engaging with various institutions to expand the show’s reach at both national and international level. Organisers will be busy promoting the Balearic Islands as a premier nautical hub and at the same time attracting yet more visitors to the event.

In 2023, the fair had 271 participating companies and displayed around 600 boats, over 250 at sea, across an 81,000 square metre exhibition space, becoming the focal point for global launches and nautical discussions for four exciting days.