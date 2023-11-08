By Kevin Fraser • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 15:39

Saving water in Fuengirola

Fuengirola Town Hall has adopted measures to reduce water consumption by 20 per cent due to the drought. This was set out in detail by the Councillor for Cleaning, Carmen Díaz. “The Junta de Andalucía has declared a situation of severe and exceptional drought. Therefore Fuengirola Town Hall has introduced measure with the aim of achieving at least a 20 per cent reduction in urban water supply,” said Díaz.

The water-saving measures are:

A ban on watering gardens, allotments, parks, green areas and sports facilities, whether public or private.

No hosing down of streets, pavements or façades, public or private, except those authorised for sanitary reasons.

Prohibition of filling or refilling private swimming pools.

Prohibition of public showers and fountains.

Prohibition of car washing except in authorised establishments with water recycling and recirculation systems.

Prohibition of public or private ornamental, recreational or sports fountains and lakes, whether public or private, unless they have recirculation systems.

Drinking fountains shall be used exclusively for human consumption.

Before concluding, Carmen Díaz asked that everyone cooperates, that pet owners do not forget to pick up their excrement and are even more careful; that the establishments that take the rubbish to the containers do so with as little litter as possible; that the communities of owners are very clear about what they can and cannot do.