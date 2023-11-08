By Kevin Fraser • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 20:55

The best burger in Europe

The best hamburger in Europe is eaten between glazed burgers, it has Korean sauce and is made in Valencia.

“Emmy-B is back to conquer stomachs”. With this message, the managers of Jenkin’s restaurant, a chain of hamburger restaurants in Valencia, wanted to celebrate on social networks that they have become the best burger in Europe in 2023 after winning the final of The Champion’s Burger held in Barcelona.

For one week 22 burger chefs, mostly from Spain but also from Portugal, Andorra, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, competed in Barcelona for the title of “Best Burger in Europe”. The public voted for the winner by evaluating aspects such as the bread, the meat, the combination of ingredients and originality. The competition featured a wide variety of gourmet burgers, from the most classic to the most innovative, creative, avant-garde and signature burgers.

The best burger in Spain

The best burger in Europe is between two glazed buns with 180 grams of Black Angus USA Prime beef, smoked cheddar cheese, caramelised onion, bacon bites, USA pickled gherkins and Korean sauce. Jenkin’s original entry already won the award for the best burger in Spain last year and that’s why this restaurant took its burger to the final in Barcelona in 2023.

Their foodtruck at the final held at Fira de Barcelona was one of the ones with the longest queues of diners wanting to try this burger. The reviews could not have been better and, by popular vote, it won the award. 2ndprize went to La Muralla restaurant, another restaurant from Castellón, which won the award for the best hamburger in Spain this year, and 3rd prize went to The Ranch Smokehouse from Barcelona.

The benchmark burger championship

The Champion’s Burger has established itself as the benchmark burger championship, with the attendance of more than 750,000 people during the previous qualifiers organised this year, from March to July, in Castellón, Alicante, Madrid, Zaragoza, Seville, Malaga, Cordoba and Valencia. In addition, more than 220,000 people attended the final in Barcelona over 10 days in October

Now, the process is open again for aspiring restaurants to think of new creations to compete in next year’s competition.