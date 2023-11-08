The restaurant that bans under-14s

By Kevin Fraser •
Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 9:56
Under-14s banned
The owner of a restaurant in Italy has banned under-14s from his establishment saying: “They break everything”
The restaurateur went to say, “I am exasperated. When I tried to report it to the parents, they just defended the out of control children”.
Access forbidden for children and teenagers. This is the extreme decision taken by a restaurateur from Campania. ‘For reasons out of our control, we are forced to not accept bookings with children or young people under the age of 14. Don’t hold it against us, but it is the fault of many parents who are irresponsible,’ reads the notice posted on his premises by Pino Milucci, owner of ‘Hostaria Oasi Marina‘ in Bacoli near Naples.
The restaurateur defended his choice and, speaking on ‘Uno Mattina in famiglia‘ broadcast on Raiuno, he explained why he no longer accepts bookings with under-14s: “I am exasperated by various events. To name a few, I had to remove all the wine glasses on the tables, because they were breaking everything. They were chasing each other between tables and it’s dangerous. With the parents undaunted, unmoved. In fact, when I tried to point it out, they defended their children”.
“I want to add that I am also a teacher and encounter the same difficulties at school. There are children who are angels. I am also a father. But with certain parents, it is difficult to intervene”, the restaurateur concluded.
