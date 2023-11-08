TV Chef Takes Time Out To Battle Cancer

By John Ensor • Published: 08 Nov 2023 • 11:16

Chef James Martin. Credit: James Martin/Facebook.com

CELEBRITY chef James Martin, who is currently touring the UK, made an on-stage announcement to give his fans a health update.

Celebrated television chef James Martin has disclosed a temporary withdrawal from his screen duties to focus on his cancer treatment. In an emotional revelation during his Liverpool tour stop yesterday, Martin shared his health struggles with his audience, writes the Express.

Martin Announces Break On Liverpool Stage

On the last leg of his tour in Liverpool, November 6, Martin expressed gratitude to his followers for their enduring support. The 51-year-old chef treated the audience to cooking demonstrations, including his audience, and performances by his band, Midnight Ramblers, when he made the poignant announcement.

‘On a personal note, I just wanted to say thank you for 30 years of television,’ James announced to a packed hall, marking a significant career milestone. He acknowledged his upcoming break for health reasons, stating, ‘For me personally, I’ve been through a lot of s**t with cancer but I’m getting sorted at the end of next month.’

Gratitude And Support Amidst Health Battle

Martin’s tour is set to culminate at the London Palladium on Sunday, November 12. Post-tour, he intends to dedicate time to recuperate and undergo cancer treatment. ‘I will be back fighting at the end of February but I’m going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted,’ he declared before thanking his fans for their messages of good will. The announcement earned him a standing ovation in support of his courage and honesty.

Ongoing Cancer Journey And Fan Encouragement

The struggle with cancer is not new for Martin, who first battled facial cancer back in 2018. He bravely shared, ‘Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.’ This revelation was initially made through a statement on X, a social media platform.

Martin’s health ordeal has been met with a wave of support from his fans, who have flooded his Instagram with messages of encouragement and well-wishes.