Almeria Beach Body

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 20:55
He’s here to help!
Credit: Prime Video
AS we immerse ourselves in the winter season, and the entire box of ferrero rocher, the idea of a ‘beach body’ takes a backseat for a few months.
Unfortunately, that is not quite what this title refers to, as an actual deceased body has appeared on the beach of Las Olas in Almeria.
The appearance has been confirmed by the National Police, who have stated that the body belongs to a male, but that due to the state of decomposition it is not clear as to whether foul play was involved until an autopsy is performed.
It was the Almeria Local Police that alerted about the discovery of the body, at around 10.30am, with the National Police now taking over the case and currently investigating further into the circumstances of the death.
Therefore, do not be alarmed if you spot Hercule Poirot drinking his espresso in a local cafe, he’s just here to solve this Mojacar mystery!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.