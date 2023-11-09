Almeria Beach Body

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 20:55

AS we immerse ourselves in the winter season, and the entire box of ferrero rocher, the idea of a ‘beach body’ takes a backseat for a few months.

Unfortunately, that is not quite what this title refers to, as an actual deceased body has appeared on the beach of Las Olas in Almeria.

The appearance has been confirmed by the National Police, who have stated that the body belongs to a male, but that due to the state of decomposition it is not clear as to whether foul play was involved until an autopsy is performed.

It was the Almeria Local Police that alerted about the discovery of the body, at around 10.30am, with the National Police now taking over the case and currently investigating further into the circumstances of the death.

