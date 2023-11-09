Almuñécar approves Urban Agenda Plan

By Chris King • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 16:58

Image of Almuñécar Town Council meeting. Credit: Prensa Ayto Almuñécar

In a Council session this Thursday, November 9, Almuñécar Town Council approved the Urban Agenda and the Local Action Plan for the municipality of Almuñécar.

Explaining the proposal presented by the mayor, Rafael Caballero, the government team’s spokesperson, said: ‘The Urban Agenda and the Local Action Plan are the roadmap that will set the tone and the actions to be carried out in the coming years in Almuñécar’.

‘We are not talking about a project for the four-year term of office, but a project for the future, which will guide us all in the major projects that we hope’, he elaborated.

He continued: ‘For the development of this agenda, coordinated from the Areas of Maintenance and Works and Promotion and Employment, more than 400 surveys have been conducted among residents of Almuñécar and La Herradura as well as between 20 or 30 surveys of social agents and associations with enough content who have served to develop the Agenda and the Plan’.

‘These documents will help us to apply for aid that other supra-municipal institutions, including Europe, may allocate to our municipality. This will take us more than one legislature and that means that it is not only a roadmap for this government team but for the whole corporation in the future’, said Caballero.

What did the mayor say?

Before putting the proposal to the vote, the mayor, Juan José Ruiz Joya, emphasised the words of Rafael Caballero. ‘This is a government programme, with clear ideas about where we want to take our city. It is the first time that the Town Council has approved an Action Plan and Urban Agenda in this sense’, he stated.

He added: ‘We are very clear about where we want to take the future of Almuñécar and La Herradura and it was obviously a fundamental axis to reach that end, that final port, which is what we all want, with sustainable projects and ultimately the improvement of our city’.

‘As a result, today is a day to be happy and content. I reiterate my thanks and congratulations to all the technicians who have drawn up this Urban Agenda and Local Action Plan’, the mayor concluded.