Almuñécar: ‘International Day of Disability’

By Chris King • Updated: 09 Nov 2023 • 18:23

Image from presentation of Alojha activities in Almuñécar. Credit: Prensa Ayto Almuñécar

A wide programme of activities in benefit of ‘Alojha’, the Association for People with Special Needs will take place in Almuñécar this November and December.

The agenda was announced this Thursday, November 9, by Maria del Carmen Reinoso and Alberto García Gilabert, the Councillors for Social Services and Culture respectively.

Accompanied by Manuel Contreras Ruiz, the ‘Alojha’, president, they explained that these events will be held as part of the ‘International Day of Disability’.

On Sunday, November 19, there will be a concert by the Tokyo Guitar Ensemble. They will be accompanied by the Japanese guitarist Takeshi Tezuka and the pianist Yoko Takaki.

The concert takes place in the ‘José Martín Recuerda’ auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura in Almuñécar and starts at 8 pm.

As explained by Alberto García Gilabert: ‘The programme includes a beautiful musical repertoire, with a guitar quartet opening the performances, followed by the guitarist Erica Otani, and ending the event with performances by the Japanese concert artists Takeshi Tezuka and Yoko Takaki’.

What is planned in December?

Activities will begin with the Alojha Association Charity Gala on Sunday, December 3. This will also take place in the José Martín Recuerda auditorium and starts at 8 pm.

According to Alojha: ‘The event will include, among others, the collaboration of María Gómez “La Canastera”, as well as other local professionals and companies of the municipality’.

The Gala will be hosted by the singer and pianist, Eloisa Martín, where attendees will be able to enjoy different musical styles. These include flamenco, hip-hop, contemporary, zumba, and musical theatre. There will be a raffle with various items that can be won, added Alojha.

‘Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance at the Fenicia Bookshop, at the Alojha Association headquarters and, of course, on the day of the event, at the Casa de la Cultura. There will also be a row zero for those who cannot attend the Gala but want to collaborate with Alojha’, explained Contreras.

Alojha’s programme of activities will continue on Monday 4, with an informative talk by the Almuñécar Educational Guidance Team.

Titled ‘Disability in the Educational System. Detection, evaluation and intervention from the Educational Guidance Team (EOE)’, it starts at 5:30 pm.

What is the Alojha Association?

The Alojha Association is a regional non-profit organisation, formed by a group of parents with sons and daughters with intellectual and physical disabilities. Its main objective is to improve the quality of life of their children.

Alojha has its headquarters in the municipal facilities of the Jardines de Mariote urbanisation, located on Paseo San Cristóbal in Almuñécar.