By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 10:41

Benidorm's Rotary Club: €10,000 Donation Creates Brighter Future. Image: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm.

The Rotary Club of Benidorm has stepped up to support the city’s most vulnerable schoolchildren.

The club’s recent donation of €10,000 in school supplies is poised to make a significant impact on the lives of approximately 150 young boys and girls in need.

Mayor, Toni Perez, took a moment to commend the Rotary Club, describing them as “a wonderful group that serves and understands the city.”

As the Rotary Club of Benidorm gears up to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, they have set their sights on a noble mission – one that aims to foster well-being, solidarity, and affection within the community.

The club firmly believes that those who have more should share a portion of their abundance with those who have less.

Throughout the coming year, the Rotary Club of Benidorm has estimated that they will allocate approximately €60,000 to various projects.

The Rotary Club is not just a local organisation but part of a global network of 1.4 million volunteers.

Collectively, these volunteers dedicate a staggering 47 million hours of their time to various charitable causes each year.

The impact of their solidarity actions extends far beyond borders, with an estimated annual contribution of around 330 million dollars worldwide.