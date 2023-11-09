UPDATE: Imserso announces new deadline for pensioners wishing to book trips in Spain Close
Trending:

Bonelli’s Eagles Face Electrocution Threat in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 12:19

The,Bonelli's,Eagle,(aquila,Fasciata),Is,A,Large,Bird,Of region of murcia

The Region of Murcia is recognised as a crucial dispersal area for young eagles. Image: Shutterstock/gergosz

AUTUMN has been deadly for Bonelli’s Eagles in the Region of Murcia, with five of these endangered large birds of prey succumbing to electrocution in October.

Environmental Groups Urge Swift Action

Environmental groups have reported these incidents, emphasising the urgency of taking corrective actions. With only about 25 breeding pairs in the entire region, these losses are particularly concerning, and they further hinder the species’ recovery efforts. Besides electrocutions, Bonelli’s Eagles face competition from the more dominant Golden Eagle and low breeding productivity.

Regional Government Expands Protected Areas

These recent incidents bring the total documented deaths of these eagles under power lines to eighteen in the past two years. The Region of Murcia is recognised as a crucial dispersal area for young eagles, making the region’s protection essential. To address the issue, the Regional Government is expanding protected bird areas to mitigate electrocutions, but there are concerns about the delay and the number of power lines lacking bird safety measures.

For more Costa Cálida news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading