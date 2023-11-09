Bonelli’s Eagles Face Electrocution Threat in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer •
The Region of Murcia is recognised as a crucial dispersal area for young eagles.
AUTUMN has been deadly for Bonelli’s Eagles in the Region of Murcia, with five of these endangered large birds of prey succumbing to electrocution in October.
Environmental groups have reported these incidents, emphasising the urgency of taking corrective actions. With only about 25 breeding pairs in the entire region, these losses are particularly concerning, and they further hinder the species’ recovery efforts. Besides electrocutions, Bonelli’s Eagles face competition from the more dominant Golden Eagle and low breeding productivity.
These recent incidents bring the total documented deaths of these eagles under power lines to eighteen in the past two years. The Region of Murcia is recognised as a crucial dispersal area for young eagles, making the region’s protection essential. To address the issue, the Regional Government is expanding protected bird areas to mitigate electrocutions, but there are concerns about the delay and the number of power lines lacking bird safety measures.
