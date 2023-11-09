Carol Vorderman: Ousted From BBC Amid Social Media Comments

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 14:19

Carol Vorderman at the 'Pride of Britain' awards. Credit: CarolVorders/instagram.com

FOLLOWING controversial comments on social media, TV favourite, Carol Vorderman has left her employers at the BBC.

On Wednesday, November 8, Carol Vorderman announced that she would no longer be hosting the Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales, according to Independent.

Recently, Vorderman has been voicing her strong opinions on the social media platform X/Twitter. This follows a similar case some months ago when Gary Lineker found himself in hot water for his views on the UK’s immigration policy, which he too aired online. This led to the BBC redrawing the rules for its employees about what is and what is not acceptable.

Vorderman Speaks Out On Social Media

She shared her thoughts online about the BBC’s decision: After five years, I’m leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales.

‘The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round.’

She went on to explain the importance of her freedom of speech: ‘Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.’

Vorderman’s criticism of the UK Government has been widely publicised: ‘My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love – and I’m not prepared to stop. I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on.

‘Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions.’

Politically Controversial

Vorderman’s deeply felt comments have drawn attention to the Tories ability to run the country. A recent message highlighted the government’s handling of the Covid crisis: ‘The 2 most senior civil servants called Johnson’s number 10 “mad” and “poisonous” #COVID Inquiry’

Another post also quoted Simon Case who said the Government were not ‘well-equipped to run a country’, and wrote, ‘While people died, NHS was on its knees and money was funnelled to the VIP lane.’

Speaking about Michelle Mone: ‘Finally the lies unravel… Let me be very clear. What she & her husband Doug Barrowman have done disgusts me.

‘The money MUST be retrieved & I hope criminal proceedings follow. To profiteer in the pandemic and lie and spend and mock the good people in this country, while our NHS front line workers risked their lives for no reward whatsoever, is beneath contempt.’

Former Colleague Speaks Out

Roger Bolton, a former Radio 4 presenter spoke to GB News, speaking of Vorderman’s removal he said: ‘Well, I think it’s rather sad, but it’s inevitable.’

He went on to explain: ‘The guidelines are quite tricky to understand, so they will be defined by individual cases. And I think this is one where the BBC put to Carol a contract which incorporated the new guidelines and she wouldn’t accept them because she thinks that’s limiting her right to free speech.’

The BBC’s new rules indicate that its employees, including freelancers are to remain impartial, show respect and not bring the broadcaster into disrepute.

Bolton continued: ‘She’s called the government a lying bunch of greedy, corrupt, destructive, hateful, divisive, gaslighting crooks. Well, I think that sort of thing probably does bring the BBC into disrepute.’

‘I think Carol, you know, she’s a very good presenter, but I do think that language went too far. And I do think what it represents is a real danger in our democracy where we assume that everybody we disagree with is in some way crooked, bent, whatever.’

Vorderman concluded her post: ‘I’m sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I’ve made at Radio Wales. I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly. But for now, another interesting chapter begins.’