By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 9:10

Dreaming Bubbles magic show

On Sunday November 12 Piturda presents ‘Dreaming Bubbles’, a unique show full of magic, illusion and emotion, at the ESAD Theatre in Malaga. Young and old will be fascinated by the soap bubbles.

Dreaming Bubbles’ is not only able to surprise the little ones. The giant soap bubbles, with smoke, fire and many other variations will also leave parents open-mouthed. In this family show, adults can become children again and share an original and fascinating experience with the youngest members of the family.

The idiriscent spheres with their different sizes and shapes will captivate the whole audience. It will be a show with a lot of laughter. The audience will be able to participate and interact with the soap and water bubbles created by the magician Whitedream.

Whitedream is the artistic name of Pierpaolo Laconi, the bubble magician. He holds the Guinness World Record in 2022 for blowing the world’s largest soap bubble by hand (without using instruments).

In addition, Whitedream will not only be on stage performing soap and water magic. The whole show will be accompanied by a magnificent soundtrack. And the different parts of the show will be introduced by the choreography of professional dancer Gessica Alfieri.

A fantastic event for the whole family. An hour and a quarter approximately in which young and old will share a beautiful experience. Everyone will be able to enjoy themselves with their families and have lots of fun.

Tickets for this show are priced at €12 euros per person from www.giglon.com