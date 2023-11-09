Exciting Exhibition In Mojacar

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 22:37

The Vera International Photo Club Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mojacar

THE Vera International Photo club has presented an exciting new exhibition in Mojacar.

The “La Fuente de Mojacar” Municipal Art Centre has opened its doors to a new exhibition by the Vera International Photo Club.

The club is well-known in the area for the quality of their work, as they bring together photographers of all levels and a blend of nationalities, meeting regularly, both online and in person, to share, develop and appreciate their diverse work and to stimulate creativity in all photographic genres.

During the entire month of November visitors can enjoy this fantastic exhibition that shows the incredible work produced by its members, with high quality images based on landscapes, portraits, abstracts, wildlife, Spanish life, and more.

Vera International Photo Club is the most prominent photography collective in the province, and many of its members are considered inspirations in the genre.

The exhibition will be displayed until November 29 and entry is FREE!

Opening times are: Monday to Friday, 9am until 1pm. Saturday and Sunday, 10am until 2pm.