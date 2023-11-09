Fernando Ruiz Hierro Municipal Sports Centre improvements in Vélez-Málaga

By Chris King • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 0:50

Image of Rocío Ruiz, the Vélez-Málaga Councillor for Sports. Credit: velezmalaga.es

THE construction of three more paddle tennis courts and the creation of a new car park will take place on the grounds of the Fernando Ruiz Hierro Municipal Sports Centre.

As announced by Rocío Ruiz, the Vélez-Málaga Councillor for Sports, this work will significantly improve the sports venue and will serve to expand the sports offerings to the users of the municipality.

Speaking at the Veleño municipal sports centre, Ruiz explained some of the details of these works that are scheduled to begin imminently and which will have a planned execution time of nine months.

How much will the work cost?

An investment of €175,541 is being made, which includes €84,124.73 for the car park and €91,417.36 for the construction of the three new paddle tennis courts.

‘We continue with the plan of action by the Sports Department and Vélez-Málaga City Council to review, improve, and expand the municipality’s sports facilities’, Said the Councillor.

She continued: ‘Today we are at the Fernando Ruiz Hierro Municipal Sports Centre, which hosts a significant volume of users and athletes in its facilities’.

‘We want to continue improving the venue with the construction of three new paddle tennis courts, of which one of them will have perimeter stands focused on the use of the central court in competitions that take place, in addition to a cross country circuit surrounding them’, explained Ruiz.

‘These three tracks will go between the covered pavilion and the 7-a-side football field. They will serve to expand the offer of paddle tennis at the venue and in the municipality, since it is a sport on the rise and with a great following’, she detailed.

What other projects are planned?

Ruiz added: ‘In addition, a car park will be built with an entrance on Avenida Paco Aguilar to decongest the main area of the facility. There will be space for 28 vehicles that have direct access to the lower area of ​​the sports centre, where the multi-sports field area and the artificial 11-a-side soccer field are located’.

‘Our commitment to sports and athletes in the municipality remains intact and we continue to improve the sports venues. We have already improved the infrastructure at the Benajarafe Municipal Field. We are also going to invest €300,000 in the ‘Salvador Sánchez’ pavilion and we are building stands and roofs at the Manuel Azuaga Municipal Stadium in Torre del Mar’.

‘To all this, we must add the creation of a multi-sports court in Lagos and the improvements at the Vivar Téllez in Vélez-Málaga, with 300 new seats and awnings in the entire southern stands area of ​​the football stadium’.

‘We will continue working so that our sport has the best infrastructure and our athletes can develop their training and competitions in the best possible way. We will soon announce new measures at the Almayate football field and new views in Lagos’, the Councillor concluded.