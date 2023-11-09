By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 20:26

Flowers of Andalucia

Estepona has won this year’s top prize in the ‘Andalucía en Flor’ (Flowers of Andalucia) awards, presented by the Asociación Multisectorial de la Jardineria Andaluza (AMJA). Estepona won the award for the 4th time for the promotion, protection, improvement and enhancement of its green spaces.

The Councillor for Services and External Control, Blas Ruzafa, highlighted the importance of this recognition received by the Town Hall from the non-profit association made up of leading professionals in the gardening sector from various Andalucian provinces.

For the Town Hall it is a source of pride that the professionals of the sector have considered that, “Estepona is among the greenest cities in Andalucia for its good management in urban green infrastructure, for its public awareness, as well as for its sustainability, education and respect for the environment”, said Ruzafa.

The ‘Flowers of Andalucia’ are awarded according to the criteria of a jury made up of renowned professionals from the sectors of gardening and landscaping, nurseries, garden centres, tourism, environment, culture and other related fields.

The councillor said that the gardens of Estepona have become hallmarks of the town in recent years.