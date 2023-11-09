By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 9:19

France Rises From the Vineyard Ashes: Reclaiming Its Wine Kingdom. Image: Bear Fotos / Shutterstock.com

The world of wine often grapples with the unpredictable quirks of Mother Nature.

This year, it faced a series of challenges, including early frosts, heavy rains, mildew, and droughts.

Global wine production took a hit, declining by a substantial 7 per cent, marking its lowest point since 1961, according to estimates from the International Vine and Wine Organisation (OIV).

Amidst this turbulent year, France has once again claimed its title as the world’s leading wine supplier, surpassing Italy.

Italy’s wine production fell by a discouraging 12 per cent, as reported in the OIV’s first assessment of the 2023 harvest.

The various weather anomalies of this year have made experts cautious about attributing them solely to climate change.

Within France, while overall production may seem stable when viewed broadly, a closer look reveals significant disparities.

Bordeaux and the charming southwestern region battled relentless mildew, while Languedoc-Roussillon, basking in the Mediterranean sun, faced unrelenting heatwaves and drought.

However, there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

The OIV highlights the potential for “particularly large” volumes in renowned wine regions such as Cognac, the sun-drenched shores of Corsica, and the lively hills of Champagne.

This is a silver lining that reminds us that even in the face of adversity, the world of wine retains its capacity to surprise and delight.

Surprisingly, the decrease in wine production doesn’t necessarily spell doom and gloom.

The OIV emphasizes that, in a world with declining global wine consumption and sufficient wine stocks in various parts of the globe, this expected low production might actually act as a natural stabiliser, bringing balance to the global wine market.