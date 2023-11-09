By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 9:27

Lufthansa's Thrilling Takeoff: Soaring to New Heights at Munich Airport. Image: Lufthansa / Facebook

Starting in the summer of 2024, Lufthansa is planning to significantly expand its long-haul flight offerings at Munich Airport.

Currently, Lufthansa operates approximately 150 long-haul flights every week from Munich.

However, in the summer of 2024, the airline intends to boost this number to over 190 flights per week, marking an unprecedented growth of more than 20 per cent.

Munich is the second-largest German airport and the second-largest Lufthansa location, after Frankfurt.

As part of this expansion, Lufthansa will introduce new intercontinental destinations from Munich.

Travellers can look forward to flights to Seattle, Hong Kong, and Johannesburg, along with a significant increase in routes to North America and Asia.

The airline’s long-haul fleet includes the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the A380, some of which were previously mothballed.

Lufthansa plans to reactivate all eight of its A380s, with four already back in service and the remaining four set to return over the next two years.

Despite these positive developments, Lufthansa’s CEO expressed frustration with Munich Airport’s subpar rail connections.

In contrast to Frankfurt, there is no ICE (InterCityExpress) connection, and the S-Bahn (suburban train) service in Munich is plagued by frequent breakdowns and delays.

Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter criticised the situation, stating, “If the journey into the world begins with an S-Bahn that unfortunately doesn’t work, then that’s no glory for the city of Munich, not even for the airport, and ultimately not for us either.”