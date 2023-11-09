Mallorca Hotel Awarded Best New Hotel In Europe

By John Ensor • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 19:42

Suite with private pool. Credit: elvicenc.com

A hotel in Mallorca that has been open for just over two years has clinched yet another prestigious award.

The Hotel El Vicenc de la Mar, in the northernmost part of Mallorca, has gone from strength to strength by being named the best New Hotel in the area of ​​Europe and the Mediterranean. Thanks to the hotel’s fine balance between landscape, serenity, architecture and services, the esteemed Conde Nast Johansens publication has awarded it first place, writes Economia de Mallorca.

Mallorcan Luxury

This latest award comes just weeks after the five-star enterprise swept the board at the World Travel Awards. As judged by Conde Nast Johansens, this was the stand-out hotel in Mallorca. Only four other hotels throughout all of Spain won awards in different categories.

The adults-only El Vicenc de la Mar opened in June 2022 and is the newest hotel creating a stir in the north of Mallorca and the sister property to Palma’s El Llorenc Parc de la Mar.

The hotel blends in seamlessly with its environment next to Cala Molins Beach. The hotel offers breathtaking views of the area with its very structure being part of the landscape, as a natural addition to the Mediterranean panorama

El Vicenc de la Mar is dedicated to serenity, where guests can luxuriate in the refined comfort of the double rooms, suites or the exclusive Penthouse Suite, which has it own private terrace and pool. Other suites also have private pools or hot tubs, while others share a pool facing uninterrupted views of the ocean.

On the hotel’s rooftop terrace, visitors can enjoy the pool and a cocktail bar. This is also home to the gourmet Restaurant El Vicenc, run by Chef Santi Taura, whose sister restaurant DINS Santi Taura has been awarded a Michelin Star.

Versatile Offerings

The U MAYOL restaurant on the ground floor specialises in Balearic cuisine, traditional recipes, seafood and grilled dishes, as well as tapas. The C Wellness Studio offers an indoor pool, sauna, Japanese garden and 24-hour gym.

Cyclists are welcome too and are encouraged to use El Vicenc’s Bike Centre where secure storage is available with even a bike rental option. There is also a 23-seat cinema giving holidaymakers the opportunity to watch any movie or TV series of their choice.