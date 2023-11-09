‘Motrileños Viajeros’ heads to Huelva

ON December 16 and 17, Motril residents can enjoy the last of this year’s ”Travelling Motrileños’ activities.

As announced by Inmaculada Torres, the Councillor responsible for Citizen Participation in the municipality, this final activity of 2023 is bound for Huelva. Participants can take in a visit to the Living Nativity Scene of Beas and the Grotto of the Wonders of Aracena.

This year’s ‘Motrileños Viajeros’ trips have included excursions to interesting destinations such as Ceuta and Tetuan. The initiative is a cultural and recreational activity that aims to raise awareness of the environment and provoke moments of civic coexistence and solidarity among Motrileños.

Were this year’s trips a success?

Torres described this year’s ‘Motrileños travellers’ as a ‘resounding success in terms of participation’, where all the trips throughout the year have had ‘numerous support from the people of Motril’. As a result, the department will continue to ‘strongly support this activity in the coming year’, she explained.

‘We are very pleased to announce this trip, especially after the success of the previous ‘Motrileños viajeros’ visit to Ceuta and Tetuan’, said the Councillor.

‘This time, we will travel to Huelva to visit some of the most important wonders of the province of Huelva and Andalucia, so we are looking forward to enjoying it’, she continued.

The first stop on this journey will be the famous Living Nativity Scene of Beas, in Huelva. This nativity scene is the oldest in Andalucia, the second oldest in Spain, and is recognised as one of the seven wonders of the province of Huelva.

What is the second stop?

From there, the group will head to the Gruta de las Maravillas de Aracena, described by many as one of the most beautiful and famous natural environments in Huelva province.

They are a set of tunnels, chambers, lakes and underground streams that time and water have carved in the heart of Cerro del Castillo.

It was formed over Palaeozoic limestone in a continuous karst system, unique in its kind, bearing witness to past eras and climates.

The trip will end with a visit to a well-known ham drying facility in the town. Visitors will be able to enjoy the fascinating and incredible world of Iberian ham production, an extraordinary emblem of the entire province of Huelva.

How do you book the trip?

Taking place on December 16 and 17, the trip departs at 7:30 am from the Tourist Office located in the Parque de los Pueblos de América.

The price will be €155, or €165 if the coach is incomplete, with a prior reservation fee of €70. Included in the price are the visits to the nativity scene, the grotto and the ham drying room, plus the coach, full board hotel accommodation and travel insurance.

Anybody interested in signing up can do so at the Citizen Participation office during its usual morning hours from 10 am to 1 pm.