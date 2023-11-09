Nearly €90,000 collected in fines for dog mess

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 09 Nov 2023 • 11:16

Fines for dog poo

Almost 6 years ago, Malaga City Council introduced a compulsory census for dogs, so that since then owners must register the DNA of their dogs. Currently, there are 49,344 dogs on the census.

The main purpose of this measure is to be able to fine those owners who do not pick up their pets’ droppings on public roads, a penalty amounting to €217.

Dog poo

So far this year, the local police have imposed 408 fines on dog owners, according to data provided by the Environmental Sustainability Department for a total of €88,536. Of the total number of fines, in 104 cases the officers fined the owner after catching them abandoning faeces in the street while walking the animal.

The rest are related to the census, either because the dog was not wearing the information tag or because it was identified in the laboratory after taking a sample of the faeces that had not been collected.